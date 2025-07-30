A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft gets towed as U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 51st Maintenance Squadron, U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry and personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys escort and guide the aircraft down the road on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, August 2, 2025. The joint force team worked together to install a decommissioned A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft on a traffic circle. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)