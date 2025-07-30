A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cpt. Kevin N. Pham, operations officer, Directorate of Public Works, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, follows behind an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft as it gets towed down the road on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, August 2, 2025. U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 51st Maintenance Squadron worked together with U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division and personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to install the decommissioned aircraft on a traffic circle. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)