Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation [Image 3 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Richard Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft gets lifted as U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 51st Maintenance Squadron, U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry and personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys observe the situation on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, August 2, 2025. The joint force team worked together to install a decommissioned A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft on a traffic circle. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 05:18
    Photo ID: 9236188
    VIRIN: 250802-A-YG332-1007
    Resolution: 4186x2786
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation [Image 12 of 12], by Richard Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    USAG-H
    IMCOM Pacific
    IMCOM-P
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download