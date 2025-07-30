A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman guides an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft into its final position at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, August 2, 2025. U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 51st Maintenance Squadron worked together with U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division and personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to install the decommissioned aircraft on a traffic circle. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)