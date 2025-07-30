A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 51st Maintenance Squadron connect a recovery hoist in preparation to lift an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, August 2, 2025. U.S. Air Force Airmen worked alongside U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division and personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to install the aircraft display on a traffic circle as it was being decommissioned. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)