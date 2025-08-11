A-10 finds permanent roost at Camp Humphreys

Photo By Richard Kim | A U.S. Air Force Airman guides an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft into its final position...... read more read more Photo By Richard Kim | A U.S. Air Force Airman guides an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft into its final position at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, August 2, 2025. U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 51st Maintenance Squadron worked together with U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division and personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to install the decommissioned aircraft on a traffic circle. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — Just beyond Yoon Gate rests an A-10C Thunderbolt II, positioned on a concrete pad at the traffic circle where Pacific Victors Avenue meets Martin Street. The aircraft’s engines will never turn again, and the distinct growl of its GAU 8/A Avenger 30 mm cannon – a sound once instantly recognized and feared by the enemy – has gone quiet.



On Aug. 2, the “Warthog” became the newest landmark on Camp Humphreys.



After flying in from Osan Air Base at the close of its final air show appearance, the aircraft was demilitarized at Camp Humphreys by Airmen from the 51st Maintenance Squadron, Osan Air Base, and other supporting units.



Recognizing that the A-10 couldn’t clear any gates along Desiderio Army Airfield, the team, comprised of Soldiers and Airmen coordinated cranes, road closures, and detours. They ultimately set Aug. 2 to begin the operation.



“We had a lot of moving pieces,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael C. Alstrin, crash recovery section chief, 51st Maintenance Squadron, Osan Air Base. “We started by towing the aircraft to the perimeter fence, lifting it by crane, towing it down the main base road, then doing a second crane lift onto its final resting place.”



Moving the A-10 was a complex, multi unit operation that required shutting down the airfield and Pacific Victors Avenue, said U.S. Army Capt. Kevin N. Pham, operations officer, Directorate of Public Works, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. Soldiers, Airmen and civilian personnel worked in unison to ensure the entire process was carried out safely from start to finish.



“We lifted a 26,000-pound aircraft from one point to another, then towed it,” said Pham. “It’s not every day you tow an A-10 down Pacific Victors Avenue, right past the doorsteps of Combined Forces Command Headquarters, but we got it done.”



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph A. Flood, maintenance project lead, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron, said the precision of the move came from clear communication and trust between every member of the team.



“As a whole, it was an amazing team effort,” said Flood. “Everybody was on par, everyone was on point, working closely, staying safe, and making sure the aircraft arrived in a timely fashion.”



Built in 1981, A-10C Thunderbolt II tail number 81 0979 first flew on March 28, 1983, and served across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. It flew with the 511th Tactical Fighter Squadron at Royal Air Force Bentwaters, England, and the 81st Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, before converting to the A 10C configuration in 2005.



It deployed over the skies of Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, providing close air support to troops on the ground. In 2011, it joined the 25th Fighter Squadron at Osan Air Base, continuing the A-10’s long watch over the Korean Peninsula.



“This shows the history of our role in Korea,” Alstrin said. “Anyone coming onto Camp Humphreys can see a part of the joint forces coalition.”