    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Richard Kim 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 51st Maintenance Squadron connect a recovery hoist in preparation to lift an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, August 2, 2025. U.S. Air Force Airmen worked alongside U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division and personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to install the aircraft display on a traffic circle as it was being decommissioned. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 05:18
    Photo ID: 9236197
    VIRIN: 250802-A-YG332-1012
    Resolution: 4477x2980
    Size: 7.12 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation [Image 12 of 12], by Richard Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    USAG-H
    IMCOM Pacific
    IMCOM-P
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog

