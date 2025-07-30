U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 51st Maintenance Squadron connect a recovery hoist in preparation to lift an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, August 2, 2025. U.S. Air Force Airmen worked alongside U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division and personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to install the aircraft display on a traffic circle as it was being decommissioned. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 05:18
|Photo ID:
|9236197
|VIRIN:
|250802-A-YG332-1012
|Resolution:
|4477x2980
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation [Image 12 of 12], by Richard Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.