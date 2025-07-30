A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 51st Maintenance Squadron work together with U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division and personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to maneuver an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft to be put on display on a traffic circle at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, August 2, 2025. The service members pulled guide ropes from each side in order to balance the aircraft as it was lowered onto the street below. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 05:18
|Photo ID:
|9236189
|VIRIN:
|250802-A-YG332-1008
|Resolution:
|4510x3002
|Size:
|9.13 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
