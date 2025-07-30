A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Alstrin, crash recovery section chief, 51st Maintenance Squadron, gives a safety brief to U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 51st Maintenance Squadron, U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division and personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys before an aircraft lift operation on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, August 2, 2025. The joint force team worked together to install a decommissioned A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft on a traffic circle. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)