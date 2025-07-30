U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Alstrin, crash recovery section chief, 51st Maintenance Squadron, gives a safety brief to U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron and 51st Maintenance Squadron, U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division and personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys before an aircraft lift operation on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, August 2, 2025. The joint force team worked together to install a decommissioned A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft on a traffic circle. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Kim)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 05:18
|Photo ID:
|9236186
|VIRIN:
|250802-A-YG332-1001
|Resolution:
|4251x2829
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II Traffic Circle Installation [Image 12 of 12], by Richard Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.