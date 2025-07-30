298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Distinguished visitors, family and friends of Col. Doreen Y. Uehara, incoming commander, receives a lei from Staff Sgt. Princess Lani T. Dunbar, during the 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2025. U.S. Army Col. Ronald D. Hogsten relinquished his authority to Col. Doreen Uehara in the Deyson Cariaga Auditorium. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)