Distinguished visitors, family and friends of Col. Doreen Y. Uehara, incoming commander, receives a lei from Staff Sgt. Princess Lani T. Dunbar, during the 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2025. U.S. Army Col. Ronald D. Hogsten relinquished his authority to Col. Doreen Uehara in the Deyson Cariaga Auditorium. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 00:12
|Photo ID:
|9236031
|VIRIN:
|250803-Z-YZ862-1243
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.02 MB
|Location:
|WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Daniel Barcenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.