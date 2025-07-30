298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Ronald D. Hogsten, outgoing commander of the 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment (298th MFTR), Hawaii Army National Guard, receives an award after the 298th MFTR change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of command by passing the unit’s colors from one officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu)