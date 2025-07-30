298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Doreen Y. Uehara, incoming commander of the 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment (298th MFTR), Hawaii Army National Guard, passes the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Ka’aiakamanu, during the 298th MFTR change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the transfer of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu)