298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

Distinguished visitors, family and friends attend the 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of command by passing the unit’s colors from one officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)
|08.04.2025
|08.04.2025 00:12
|9236027
|250803-Z-YZ862-1247
|6174x4116
|10.27 MB
|WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
