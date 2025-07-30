298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Distinguished visitors, family and friends attend the 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of command by passing the unit’s colors from one officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)