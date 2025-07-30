298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

Soldiers of the 111th Army Band, 103d Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard play the Army Song during the 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2025. U.S. Army Col. Ronald D. Hogsten relinquished his authority to Col. Doreen Y. Uehara in the Deyson Cariaga Auditorium. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu)
08.03.2025
08.04.2025
|9236020
|250803-Z-YZ862-1237
|6720x4480
|20.02 MB
|Location:
WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
|2
|0
