Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Soldiers of the 111th Army Band, 103d Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard play the Army Song during the 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2025. U.S. Army Col. Ronald D. Hogsten relinquished his authority to Col. Doreen Y. Uehara in the Deyson Cariaga Auditorium. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 00:12
    Photo ID: 9236020
    VIRIN: 250803-Z-YZ862-1237
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.02 MB
    Location: WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Army National Guard, National Guard, USArmy, USARPAC, USINDOPACOM, 298th RTI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download