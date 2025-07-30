Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Col. Ronald D. Hogsten, outgoing commander of the 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment (298th MFTR), Hawaii Army National Guard, receives an award after the 298th MFTR change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of command by passing the unit’s colors from one officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 00:12
    Photo ID: 9236021
    VIRIN: 250803-Z-YZ862-1239
    Resolution: 6090x4060
    Size: 18.7 MB
    Location: WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony
    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download