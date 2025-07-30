U.S. Army Col. Doreen Y. Uehara, incoming commander of the 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment (298th MFTR), Hawaii Army National Guard, gives a speech during the 298th MFTR change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2025. The 298th MFTR’s mission is to provide a professional learning environment, quality training and producing a ready force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 00:12
|Photo ID:
|9236028
|VIRIN:
|250803-Z-YZ862-1246
|Resolution:
|5757x3838
|Size:
|11.67 MB
|Location:
|WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.