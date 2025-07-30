Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 15]

    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Col. Doreen Y. Uehara, incoming commander of the 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment (298th MFTR), Hawaii Army National Guard, gives a speech during the 298th MFTR change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2025. The 298th MFTR’s mission is to provide a professional learning environment, quality training and producing a ready force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 00:12
    Photo ID: 9236028
    VIRIN: 250803-Z-YZ862-1246
    Resolution: 5757x3838
    Size: 11.67 MB
    Location: WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

