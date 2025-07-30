298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Tyson Y. Tahara, commander of the Hawaii Army National Guard, gives a speech during the 298th MFTR change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2025. The 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment’s mission is to provide a professional learning environment and quality training for the Soldiers and Leaders of the Army National Guard, United States Army Reserve and Active Component. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)
|08.03.2025
|08.04.2025 00:12
|9236030
|250803-Z-YZ862-1245
|6720x4480
|17.44 MB
|WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
|2
|0
