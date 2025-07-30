Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 15]

    298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Tyson Y. Tahara, commander of the Hawaii Army National Guard, gives a speech during the 298th MFTR change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2025. The 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment’s mission is to provide a professional learning environment and quality training for the Soldiers and Leaders of the Army National Guard, United States Army Reserve and Active Component. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 00:12
    Photo ID: 9236030
    VIRIN: 250803-Z-YZ862-1245
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.44 MB
    Location: WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
