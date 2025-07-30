From left, U.S. Army Col. Ronald D. Hogsten, outgoing commander of the 298th Multi-Functional Training Regiment (298th MFTR), Brig. Gen. Tyson Y. Tahara, commander of the Hawaii Army National Guard and Col. Doreen Y. Uehara, incoming commander of the 298th MFTR, stand at attention during the 298th MFTR change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of command by passing the unit’s colors from one officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Daniel Barcenas)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 00:12
|Photo ID:
|9236026
|VIRIN:
|250803-Z-YZ862-1242
|Resolution:
|6415x4277
|Size:
|12.11 MB
|Location:
|WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 298th Muti-Functional Training Regiment Change of Command Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Mariah-Alexsandra Manandic-Kapu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.