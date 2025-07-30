Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer II, Seventh Air Force command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Amanda Aaron, 8th Fighter Wing command chief, speak to noncommissioned officers during a mentorship lunch at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2025. This visit provided the Wolf Pack Airmen an opportunity to engage directly with Seventh Air Force leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)