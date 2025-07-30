Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack

Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer II, Seventh Air Force command chief, practices a stability plank exercise during a visit to the 8th Medical Group human performance flight at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2025. The intent of this multi-day visit was to learn about the base, the various unit missions and the Airmen who support them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 05:00
|Photo ID:
|9229312
|VIRIN:
|250729-F-ST571-1059
|Resolution:
|5427x3611
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|GUNSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
