Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack

Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer II, Seventh Air Force command chief, practices a stability plank exercise during a visit to the 8th Medical Group human performance flight at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2025. The intent of this multi-day visit was to learn about the base, the various unit missions and the Airmen who support them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)