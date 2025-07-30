Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack [Image 1 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer II, Seventh Air Force command chief, and Tech. Sgt. Branden Genovese, 8th Maintenance Group loading standardization crew member, discuss F-16 Fighting Falcon hardpoint capabilities at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2025. Schaefer’s multi-day visit included leadership briefings, lunch discussions, unit immersion demonstrations and an all-call. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 05:00
    Photo ID: 9229308
    VIRIN: 250729-F-JJ878-1076
    Resolution: 4554x3030
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: GUNSAN, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack
    Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack
    Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack
    Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack
    Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack
    Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack
    Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack
    Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack
    Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack
    Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Command Chief
    7th Air Force
    Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download