Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack

Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer II, Seventh Air Force command chief, and Tech. Sgt. Branden Genovese, 8th Maintenance Group loading standardization crew member, discuss F-16 Fighting Falcon hardpoint capabilities at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2025. Schaefer’s multi-day visit included leadership briefings, lunch discussions, unit immersion demonstrations and an all-call. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
