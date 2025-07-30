Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer II, Seventh Air Force command chief, uses a haemonetic blood machine to process blood at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2025. The 8th Medical Group explained to leadership how to process blood donations to decontaminate them and how this capability relates to the 8th Fighter Wing’s readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)