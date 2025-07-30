Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack

Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer II, Seventh Air Force command chief, changes a tire with Senior Airman Ranel Generosa, 8th Logistic Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2025. Schaefer’s intent was to learn about the base, the various unit missions and the Airmen who support them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
07.30.2025
07.31.2025
9229316
250730-F-JJ878-1248
5065x3370
1.54 MB
GUNSAN, KR
2
0
