Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack

Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer II, Seventh Air Force command chief, is secured on a power-lift stretcher by members of the 8th Medical Group ambulance services team at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2025. The 8th MDG ambulance services team demonstrated how the stretcher is used to transport patients, gave Schaefer a tour of an ambulance and discussed how their services are used during exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 05:00
|Photo ID:
|9229313
|VIRIN:
|250729-F-ST571-1225
|Resolution:
|5595x3723
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|GUNSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
