Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack

Tech. Sgt. George Schwetz, 8th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment specialist flight chief, demonstrates his team’s work to repack F-16 Fighting Falcon ejection seats to Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer II, Seventh Air Force command chief at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 30, 2025. Engaging directly with the Wolf Pack allowed Schaefer to gain insight into the unique culture and missions at Kunsan, while he reinforced the importance of leaders being present, informed, and invested in Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)