Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack

Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer II, Seventh Air Force command chief, listens as an Airman explains how to use a chemical and biological testing kit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2025. Schaefer learned about the 8th Medical Group’s bioenvironmental engineers and how they perform health risk assessments for everyone on base to keep them safe from potential environmental and occupational exposures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 05:00
|Photo ID:
|9229311
|VIRIN:
|250729-F-ST571-1025
|Resolution:
|5970x3972
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|GUNSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
