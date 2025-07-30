Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack [Image 4 of 10]

    Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer II, Seventh Air Force command chief, listens as an Airman explains how to use a chemical and biological testing kit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2025. Schaefer learned about the 8th Medical Group’s bioenvironmental engineers and how they perform health risk assessments for everyone on base to keep them safe from potential environmental and occupational exposures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

