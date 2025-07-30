Seventh Air Force command chief visits the Wolf Pack

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer II, Seventh Air Force command chief, asks about flightline fire station capabilities at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 29, 2025. During his visit, Schaefer focused on connecting with Wolf Pack units and engaging directly with Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)