104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp

Participants of the Amherst and University of Massachusetts Police Youth Adventure Academy feel the nose of an F-15 at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., July 24, 2025. Participants from the Youth Adventure Academy were comprised of students who were entering 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)