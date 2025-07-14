104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Police officers with the Amherst and University of Massachusetts Police Youth Adventure Academy watch an F-15 taxi during a base tour at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., July 24, 2025. During the base tour, the Youth Adventure Academy met airmen from the maintainer and munitions, and public affairs Air Force specialty codes. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)