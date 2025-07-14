Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp [Image 6 of 10]

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Police officers with the Amherst and University of Massachusetts Police Youth Adventure Academy watch an F-15 taxi during a base tour at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., July 24, 2025. During the base tour, the Youth Adventure Academy met airmen from the maintainer and munitions, and public affairs Air Force specialty codes. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)

    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestomer
    Air Force

