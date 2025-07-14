104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant of the Amherst and University of Massachusetts Police Youth Adventure Academy grasps the wing of an F-15 at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., July 24, 2025. The participant was hoisted so they could touch the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)