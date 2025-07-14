Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp [Image 10 of 10]

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan 

    104th Fighter Wing

    A police officer with the Amherst and University of Massachusetts Police Youth Adventure Academy looks at an F-15 at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., July 24, 2025. The Youth Adventure Academy strived to enhance citizenship, provide positive interaction between the community and police officers, and provides team building opportunities. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 11:02
    Photo ID: 9227532
    VIRIN: 250724-Z-JG244-1222
    Resolution: 5145x3423
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, 104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Ellen Ozkaptan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestomer
    Air Force

