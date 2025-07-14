104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A police officer with the Amherst and University of Massachusetts Police Youth Adventure Academy looks at an F-15 at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., July 24, 2025. The Youth Adventure Academy strived to enhance citizenship, provide positive interaction between the community and police officers, and provides team building opportunities. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)