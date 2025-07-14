104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant of the Amherst and University of Massachusetts Police Youth Adventure Academy touches the nose of an F-15 taxi at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., July 24, 2025. The Youth Adventure Academy is an annual summer camp that is hosted each July for one week by the Amherst and University of Massachusetts Police Departments. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)