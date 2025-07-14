104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Amherst and University of Massachusetts Police Youth Adventure Academy reaches for a high five at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., July 24, 2025. The Youth Adventure Academy promotes teamwork, communication and offer opportunities to develop positive relationships with police officers. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)