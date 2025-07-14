104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Leilani Peltz, a public affairs specialist at the 104th Fighter Wing, watches an F-15 take off during a base tour at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., July 24, 2025. Public affairs specialists are tasked with disseminating the base’s mission and community engagement. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 11:02
|Photo ID:
|9227524
|VIRIN:
|250724-Z-JG244-1160
|Resolution:
|5441x3620
|Size:
|7.93 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
