U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Felix Chapdelaine, a maintainer at the 104th Fighter Wing, talks to the Amherst and UMass Police Youth Adventure Academy at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., July 24, 2025. Chapdelaine explained the mission of the 104th Fighter Wing and the capabilities of the F-15. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 11:02
|Photo ID:
|9227530
|VIRIN:
|250724-Z-JG244-1180
|Resolution:
|5340x3553
|Size:
|10.96 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Ellen Ozkaptan, identified by DVIDS