104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Felix Chapdelaine, a maintainer at the 104th Fighter Wing, talks to the Amherst and UMass Police Youth Adventure Academy at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., July 24, 2025. Chapdelaine explained the mission of the 104th Fighter Wing and the capabilities of the F-15. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)