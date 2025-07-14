104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp

A participant of the Amherst and University of Massachusetts Police Youth Adventure Academy does a pull up on the edge of the wing of an F-15 at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., July 24, 2025. The participants of the Youth Adventure Academy were challenged to do a pull-up. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 11:02
|Photo ID:
|9227522
|VIRIN:
|250724-Z-JG244-1022
|Resolution:
|5776x3844
|Size:
|9.99 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
