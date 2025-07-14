104th Fighter Wing hosts Amherst youth summer camp

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant of the Amherst and University of Massachusetts Police Youth Adventure Academy does a pull up on the edge of the wing of an F-15 at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., July 24, 2025. The participants of the Youth Adventure Academy were challenged to do a pull-up. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)