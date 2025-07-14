Mustang One flies like a Fiend

Airman Anthony Zhou, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, sends off an F-16 Fighting Falcon for flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2025. The 36th FGS plays a crucial role in the delivery of combat air power on the Korean peninsula, demonstrating Osan’s ability to deter and prevail against any threat if necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
