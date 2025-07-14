Mustang One flies like a Fiend

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, gives a “Harrumph!” while taxiing for take off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2025. Ley flew with the 36th Fighter Squadron–a combat ready squadron with the capability to conduct air interdiction, close air support and counter-air missions in both day and night conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)