Mustang One flies like a Fiend

From right to left, U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, Capt. Michael Acton, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, and Maj. James Carson, 51st Operations Group standards and evaluation manager, review flight plans at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2025. As commander, Ley is responsible for ensuring the wing is ready to defend Osan, execute combat operations, and sustain follow-on forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)