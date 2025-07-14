Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang One flies like a Fiend [Image 1 of 10]

    Mustang One flies like a Fiend

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    From right to left, U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, Capt. Michael Acton, 36th Fighter Squadron pilot, and Maj. James Carson, 51st Operations Group standards and evaluation manager, review flight plans at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2025. As commander, Ley is responsible for ensuring the wing is ready to defend Osan, execute combat operations, and sustain follow-on forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    51st Fighter Wing
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Osan Air Base
    USPACOM

