U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, greets Airman Anthony Zhou, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, before his first flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2025. Ley flew with the 36th Fighter Squadron–a combat ready squadron with the capability to conduct air interdiction, close air support and counter-air missions in both day and night conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 21:16
|Photo ID:
|9226693
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-VQ804-1024
|Resolution:
|4941x3298
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustang One flies like a Fiend [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.