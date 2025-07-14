Mustang One flies like a Fiend

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, greets Airman Anthony Zhou, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, before his first flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2025. Ley flew with the 36th Fighter Squadron–a combat ready squadron with the capability to conduct air interdiction, close air support and counter-air missions in both day and night conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)