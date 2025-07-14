Mustang One flies like a Fiend

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, left, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Airman Anthony Zhou, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, converse before his first flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2025. As commander, Ley is entrusted with the operational readiness, training, morale, welfare, installation support, and quality of life of more than 5,500 active-duty personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)