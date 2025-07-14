Mustang One flies like a Fiend

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, enters an F-16 Fighting Falcon cockpit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2025. Ley has over 2,500 combined flying hours including 433 combat hours in the F-16, flying missions in support of Operation Odyssey Dawn, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Noble Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)