    Mustang One flies like a Fiend [Image 4 of 10]

    Mustang One flies like a Fiend

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, enters an F-16 Fighting Falcon cockpit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2025. Ley has over 2,500 combined flying hours including 433 combat hours in the F-16, flying missions in support of Operation Odyssey Dawn, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Noble Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

