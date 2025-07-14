U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ley, 51st Fighter Wing commander, enters an F-16 Fighting Falcon cockpit at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2025. Ley has over 2,500 combined flying hours including 433 combat hours in the F-16, flying missions in support of Operation Odyssey Dawn, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Operation Noble Eagle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 21:16
|Photo ID:
|9226695
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-VQ804-1052
|Resolution:
|5093x3400
|Size:
|11.41 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustang One flies like a Fiend [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.