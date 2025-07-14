Mustang One flies like a Fiend

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Cody Richards, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, holds an F-16 Fighting Falcon before taxiing for take off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2025. The 36th FGS plays a crucial role in the delivery of combat air power on the Korean peninsula, demonstrating Osan’s ability to deter and prevail against any threat if necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)