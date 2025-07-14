Mustang One flies like a Fiend

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron line up for final checks before take off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2025. Starting in Summer 2024, the 36th FS became a “Super Squadron” of 31 F-16s, participating in a test to maximize combat effectiveness on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
|07.24.2025
|07.29.2025 21:16
|9226696
|250724-F-VQ804-1121
|6016x4016
|8.94 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|1
|0
