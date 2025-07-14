Mustang One flies like a Fiend

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron takes off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2025. Since Summer 2024, the 36th FS has been taking part in a “Super Squadron” initiative, increasing the total number of assigned F-16s in order to increase combat effectiveness in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)