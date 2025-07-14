Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro patrols the Bering Sea [Image 10 of 11]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro patrols the Bering Sea

    BERING SEA

    05.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Petty Officer 3rd Class John Meehan (right), a U.S. Coast Guard boarding officer, embarks a fishing vessel via a Jacob’s Ladder to conduct a boarding while the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) patrols the Bering Sea May 22, 2025. Munro’s crew conducted a total of 32 boardings in the Bering Sea to preserve fisheries’ resources and ensure each vessel’s safety, survival, and communications gear complied with federal regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lucas Ritch.)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 18:12
    Photo ID: 9196509
    VIRIN: 250522-G-G0200-1001
    Resolution: 2704x1509
    Size: 334.87 KB
    Location: BERING SEA
    Bering Sea
    ALPAT
    Munro
    USCG
    Arctic District

