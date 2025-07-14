U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro patrols the Bering Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 3rd Class John Meehan (right), a U.S. Coast Guard boarding officer, embarks a fishing vessel via a Jacob’s Ladder to conduct a boarding while the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) patrols the Bering Sea May 22, 2025. Munro’s crew conducted a total of 32 boardings in the Bering Sea to preserve fisheries’ resources and ensure each vessel’s safety, survival, and communications gear complied with federal regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lucas Ritch.)