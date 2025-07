Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sub-Lieutenant Adam Beaupré, a member of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), aids in the careful maneuvering of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) alongside a pier in Juneau, Alaska May 23, 2025. Munro hosted two RCN officers to expand opportunities for professional naval exchanges with U.S. allies and enhance credible deterrence alongside key partners in Coast Guard District Arctic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Samika Lewis.)