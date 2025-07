Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Law Enforcement Officer Oleg Lazakovich prepares to board a fishing vessel in the Aleutian Island chain from a 35-foot long range interceptor cutter boat attached to U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) June 29, 2025. The Coast Guard often partners with NOAA to conduct domestic fisheries law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elijah Abril.)