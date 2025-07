Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) and the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley (WMEC 38) steam alongside while patrolling the Gulf of Alaska July 5, 2025. Alex Haley relieved Munro as the Bering Sea cutter in early July. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Samika Lewis.)