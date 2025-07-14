U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro patrols the Bering Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) landing signal officer Chief Warrant Officer Mark Climacosa signals the aviation fuel team to commence fueling of a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Forward Operating Station Cold Bay in the Aleutian Islands May 27, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) was the only flight-deck capable search-and-rescue asset in the Bering Sea, making the cutter critical for long-range search and rescue cases. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Samika Lewis.)