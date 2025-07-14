Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro patrols the Bering Sea [Image 7 of 11]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro patrols the Bering Sea

    BERING SEA

    05.27.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) landing signal officer Chief Warrant Officer Mark Climacosa signals the aviation fuel team to commence fueling of a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Forward Operating Station Cold Bay in the Aleutian Islands May 27, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) was the only flight-deck capable search-and-rescue asset in the Bering Sea, making the cutter critical for long-range search and rescue cases. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Samika Lewis.)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 18:12
    VIRIN: 250527-G-G0200-1001
    Location: BERING SEA
    Bering Sea
    ALPAT
    Munro
    USCG
    Arctic District

